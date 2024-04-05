DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Brit Funk Association

The Assembly
Fri, 5 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsRoyal Leamington Spa
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Formed by pioneers of the music known as Brit Funk, The Brit-Funk Association are a 10 piece collective of musicians featuring ex-members of Brit Funk groups Light of the World, Hi-Tension, Beggar & Co & Incognito.

Audiences have been thrilled as the musi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.

Lineup

The Brit Funk Association

Venue

The Assembly

Spencer St, Royal Leamington Spa, Leamington Spa CV31 3NF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

