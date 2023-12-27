Top track

A Little Bit of Luck

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DJ Luck and MC Neat + DJ Ultra + Support

The Crypt, Hastings
Wed, 27 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJHastings
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for a night of Classic UK Garage, headlined by the legendary DJ Luck & MC Neat who saw enormous chart success in the late 1990's early 2000's and have maintained a consistent career since, + MC Ultra.

With a supporting lineup from the incredib...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Crypt.

Lineup

DJ Luck & MC Neat, MC Ultra

Venue

The Crypt, Hastings

57 Robertson Passage, Hastings TN34, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

