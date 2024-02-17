Top track

Franky Wah & AR/CO - Under The Sun

Franky Wah All Night Long

The Warehouse
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
DJLeeds
£16.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Visualize x Into Reality welcome the incredible Franky Wah to The Warehouse for a special up close and personal show on Saturday 17th February!

Franky Wah lands in Leeds on his All Night Long tour this February. The DJ booth is located in the centre of th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Visualize.
Lineup

Franky Wah

Venue

The Warehouse

19-21 Somers St, Leeds LS1 2RG, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

