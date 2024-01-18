DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Oasis: 'Definitely Maybe' Old Dirty Brasstards 30th Anniversary Performance

The Blues Kitchen Brixton
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Definitely Maybe with London’s finest 10-piece brass ensemble.

It was the bands’ debut studio album and became the fastest-selling debut album in the UK, going straight to number one in the charts. With unforgettable tracks like ‘Live Forever’ and ‘Supers...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Brixton.

The Blues Kitchen Brixton

40 Acre Ln, London SW2 5SP
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

