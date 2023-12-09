Top track

The Bassement Club presents NEW FACES 006

The Bassement Club
Sat, 9 Dec, 11:45 pm
PartyMadrid
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Bassement Club presents NEW FACES 006

Invitaciones gratis hasta la 1:30 AM o hasta completar aforo /
Entradas anticipadas con una copa hasta la 1:30 AM sin colas

o dos copas hasta la 1:30 sin colas

#SupportYourLocalDJs

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por The Bassement Dreams Factory S.L..

Venue

The Bassement Club

C. de Galileo, 26, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

