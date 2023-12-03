Top track

LPR presents: Amber Wild w/ The Revel (Sold Out)

The Bowery Electric
Sun, 3 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
About

LPR presents: Amber Wild w/ The Revel - Live at The Bowery Electric on Sunday, December 3rd, 2023

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

7:00pm doors | 8:00pm show (21+)

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Amber Wild

Venue

The Bowery Electric

327 Bowery, New York, NY 10003, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

