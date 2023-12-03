DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LPR presents: Amber Wild

The Bowery Electric
Sun, 3 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$20.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

LPR presents Amber Wild - Live at The Bowery Electric on Sunday, December 3rd, 2023

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

7:00pm doors | 8:00pm show (21+)

More shows at http://LPR.com

Sign up for our newsletter at http://bit.ly/LPR-newsletter

  • Read more
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

The Bowery Electric

327 Bowery, New York, NY 10003, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.