Abbonamento Big Dream 2023

Teatro Kismet
3 Nov - 1 Dec
ArtBari
€88
Abbonamento all'unico evento del Sud Italia che mette insieme differenti linguaggi artistici per raccontare la contemporaneità e la cultura queer.

Include le performance:

  • Ivo Dimchev > Kursaal Santa Lucia (3/11)
  • Dreams about Dying > Palazzo Fizzarott Read more
BIG – Bari International Gender festival

Teatro Kismet

Str. S. Giorgio Martire, 22 F, 70124 Bari BA, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

