Hot Since 82 & TMPLE - Nightfall

TMPLE live "The Lake" EP launch

The Hackney Social
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

TMPLE are a south London based electronic duo producing melodic electronic and deep house music.

After two features with Hot Since 82 album ‘Recovery’! the duo have gone on to release with Damian Lazarus’ Label Crosstown Rebels and Yousef’s Circus as well...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Something Goes Right.

Lineup

TMPLE

Venue

The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

