Hot Since 82 & TMPLE - Nightfall

TMPLE live "The Lake" EP launch

The Pickle Factory
Thu, 7 Dec, 8:30 pm
£9.60

About

TMPLE are a south London based electronic duo producing melodic electronic and deep house music.

After two features with Hot Since 82 album ‘Recovery’! the duo have gone on to release with Damian Lazarus’ Label Crosstown Rebels and Yousef’s Circus as well Read more

Presented by Something Goes Right.

Lineup

TMPLE

Venue

The Pickle Factory

13-14 The Oval, London E2 9DU
Doors open8:30 pm
250 capacity

