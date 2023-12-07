DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
TMPLE are a south London based electronic duo producing melodic electronic and deep house music.
After two features with Hot Since 82 album ‘Recovery’! the duo have gone on to release with Damian Lazarus’ Label Crosstown Rebels and Yousef’s Circus as well
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.