Mila La Morena w/ Demo Division, Daybreaker (TNK Fest)

Sleeping Village
Wed, 17 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsChicago
From $15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

$14 Adv, $17 Dos + Fees | 21+

Mila La Morena is a fusion of R&B, Latin, and Alternative. She incorporates all the genres she grew up with to tell her story of being Latine in the US, heartbreak, and queerness. They have been performing in Chicago since 20...

This is an 21+ event
3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

