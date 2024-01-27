DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Feersum

The Lower Third
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 2:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Feersum is back at the wonderful The Lower Third for another fantastic day time party, where you will be able to get up, close and personal with some of the best DJ’s on the harder house scene.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Feersum.

Lineup

2
Dan Madams, Knuckleheadz, Drax Nelson and 2 more

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open2:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

