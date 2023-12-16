DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ARL II: Daniella Barbarito, BDLR, Derek V Bulcke

El Pumarejo
Sat, 16 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€3The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

ARL II: Es un ciclo de actuaciones en las que se explora el establecimiento de raíces y puentes al territorio a través de la música y la simbiosis de proyectos emergentes actuales con elementos de arraigo de cualquier parte del mundo. Con la motivación de...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Pumarejo.

Lineup

Derek V Bulcke, Bewis de la Rosa

Venue

El Pumarejo

Av. del Carrilet, 187, Nau 4, 08907 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

