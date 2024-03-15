Top track

Mechanical Bull

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hutch + Support

Green Door Store
Fri, 15 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mechanical Bull
Got a code?

Event information

In 2022 Twang-Pop Post Yacht-Rock Soft Psychers Hutch had an astounding first year releasing three singles, picking up a strong organic following, hitting the festival circuit, receiving BBC and international radio attention, making the Glastonbury longlis Read more

Presented by Acid Box.

Lineup

Hutch

Venue

Green Door Store

Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.