Top track

Sunset Canyon

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Andy Shauf

Pico Union Project
Fri, 26 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
Selling fast
$44.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sunset Canyon
Got a code?

Event information

Sid The Cat Presents

Andy Shauf

4/26/2024 at Pico Union Project

Fully Seated. Seating is first come, first served.

Andy Shauf’s latest album, Norm, out now on ANTI-, and presents its lead single/video, “Wasted On You.” In conjunction , Shauf announces...

Presented by Sid The Cat.

Lineup

Andy Shauf

Venue

Pico Union Project

1153 Valencia St, Los Angeles, CA 90015, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.