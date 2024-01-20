DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Not Another Indie Disco: Catfish & The Bottlemen Special

O2 Academy2 Islington
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 10:30 pm
PartyLondon
£7.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Catfish & The Bottlemen broke the internet recently by announcing their return at Reading & Leeds Festival next summer ending months of speculation about whether or not they still existed.

As such we're thorwing our own Catfish & The Bottlemen comeback pa...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Jomi Events Ltd.

O2 Academy2 Islington

Angel Central, N1 Centre, 16 Parkfield St, Islington N1 0PS
Doors open10:30 pm

