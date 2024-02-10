Top track

Vintage Violence + Sklem | Circolo Gagarin

Circolo Gagarin
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsBusto Arsizio
€11

About

Torna in provincia di Varese una band culto del panorama punk e garage rock italiano: sabato 10 febbraio i Vintage Violence faranno tappa al Circolo Gagarin di Busto Arsizio (VA) in occasione della presentazione del loro nuovo singolo. Un concerto imperdib...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione di promozione sociale 26per1.

Lineup

Vintage Violence

Venue

Circolo Gagarin

Via Luigi Galvani, 2, 21052 Busto Arsizio VA, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

