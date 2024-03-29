DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

My Analog Journal & Friends

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 29 Mar 2024, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The My Analog Journal family return for their 4th party with us.

As always, they'll deliver a beautiful evening of global sounds & unmatched vibes.

See you in the dance.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

My Analog Journal

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open10:30 pm
475 capacity

