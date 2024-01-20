DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TWANGUERO

Independance Club
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€17.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
TWANGUERO

TWANGUERO presenta sus nuevos singles con ecos de CUMBIA, TEX MEX, SURF, R´N´R, donde la guitarra TWANG es protagonista y el ritmo te llevará a moverte sin parar.

El valenciano ,ganador del Grammy Latino y residente en Los Ángeles , regresa a M...

Todas las edades
Organizado por Independance Club.

Twanguero

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

