DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
$5 ticket + taxes & fees
It’s Chicago’s most exciting recital, The First Time Talent Show, features some of the most talented performers in the city trying an unpracticed, unrefined, and brave new talent for their closest friends. Audience members will al...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.