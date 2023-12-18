DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

First Time Talent Show

Color Club Tavern
Mon, 18 Dec, 8:00 pm
SocialChicago
Selling fast
The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

$5 ticket + taxes & fees

It’s Chicago’s most exciting recital, The First Time Talent Show, features some of the most talented performers in the city trying an unpracticed, unrefined, and brave new talent for their closest friends. Audience members will al...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Local Universe.

Venue

Color Club Tavern

4146 North Elston Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.