L'Impératrice

La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Wed, 3 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€33.66

About

L’impératrice - Double Trouble 2024

Londres, Berlin, Paris, NYC

Dont 2 dates exclusives à La Machine du Moulin Rouge !

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Talent Boutique.

Lineup

L'Impératrice

Venue

La Machine du Moulin Rouge

90 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

