Roddy Woomble & Almost Nothing

The Fulford Arms
Thu, 25 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£18.70

About

Almost nothing is a new band from Scottish musician and writer Roddy Woomble.

The debut album was written and recorded throughout 2021/22 in collaboration with four different producers – Scott Paterson (Protection), Andrew Wasylck, Le Junk, and Luciano Ro...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Please Please You & Brudenell Presents

Lineup

Roddy Woomble, Almost Nothing

Venue

The Fulford Arms

121 Fulford Rd, York YO10 4EX, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

