Johannes Brahms - Cello Sonata No. 1 in E Minor, Op. 38: I. Allegro non troppo

Matilda Colliard e Stefano Ligoratti_Brahms

Teatro del Castello di Rivoli
Sat, 2 Dec, 9:00 pm
€8.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Una coppia di musicisti ed eccellenze pienamente collaudata quella di matilda Colliard, violoncellista e gambista valdostana, e Stefano Ligoratti, pianista milanese: il loro nuovo, straordinario atto artistico è la recente pubblicazione per la Da Vinci Cla...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Istituto Musicale Città di Rivoli Giorgio Balmas.

Lineup

Matilda Colliard, Stefano Ligoratti

Venue

Teatro del Castello di Rivoli

Piazzale Mafalda Di Savoia, 10098 Rivoli Turin, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

