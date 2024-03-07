DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kelsy Karter & The Heroines

El Club Detroit
Thu, 7 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
From $24.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Kelsy’s debut album Missing Person was critically acclaimed and a thrilling introduction to a truly singular musical mind. Like all the most electrifying artists, the New Zealand-born singer/songwriter invited the audience into a beautifully strange world...

All ages
Presented by El Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Emi Jeen, Kelsy Karter & The Heroines

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

