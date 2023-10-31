Top track

Danny & the Moonlighters - Mister Blood & Mister Cross

Danny And The Moonlighters / SID / The Ugly Scenes

New Cross Inn
Tue, 31 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

A Halloween Spooktacular

featuring

Danny And The Moonlighters

The prom queen and the star quarter back kickin' it prohibition style in a hellfire club. If surf rock 'n' roll had been invented in Victorian South London.

https://dannyandthemoonlighters.b...

Presented by New Cross Live.
New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

