Deptford Northern Soul Club presents NYE at YES, Manchester.
3 of the finest soul DJs in Manchester are coming together for a night of the best danceable soul music in the Pink Room.
Featuring Angel Meadow Soul Club, Black Bee Soul Club and Bryn Mullen.
