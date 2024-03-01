Top track

Alessandro Cortini - Perdonare

Reflections: Alessandro Cortini + Faten Kanaan

Immanuel Presbyterian Church
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
$64.38

About

Join Reflections for an evening of immersive light and blissed-out ambient electronics at a historic church in Koreatown, Los Angeles.

ALESSANDRO CORTINI (Mute Records, Nine Inch Nails) performs a series of improvised, atmospheric works made with the Make...

Presented by Reflections

Lineup

Alessandro Cortini

Venue

Immanuel Presbyterian Church

3300 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90010, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

