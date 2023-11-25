DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Stigmata Martyr : A Tribute to Bauhaus

recordBar
Sat, 25 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Spot on Omaha Bauhaus tribute band Stigmata Martyr returns to recordBar's stage for their annual forray into the blood red gothic pools of yesteryear.

Come early as they will be doing a mini set of Joy Division songs with Unknown Pleasures front person, S...

Presented by recordBar.

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

