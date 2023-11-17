Top track

Pushpin - Apples

Fracas #9

The Social
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
About

FRACAS 9! LIVE MUSIC! DJS! LIGHTS! SOUND! ACTION!

The night that keeps on giving, returning for their November edition, featuring live sets from: The Office For Personal Development, #STDrums , Pushpin and plus a whole host of resident + guest DJ Frakshün...

Presented by The Social.

Lineup

Pushpin, #STDRUMS

Venue

The Social

5 Little Portland St, London W1W 7JD
Doors open7:00 pm

