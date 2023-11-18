Top track

Cripple Bastards - Malato Terminale

Cripple Bastards

Traffic Club
Sat, 18 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsRoma
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

I Cripple Bastards sono un gruppo musicale grindcore italiano, formatosi ad Asti nel 1988. Sulla rivista inglese Terrorizer con Misantropo a senso unico compaiono al sesto posto nella top 20 della discografia essenziale del grindcore europeo di tutti i tem...

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Traffic Live.

Lineup

Cripple Bastards

Venue

Traffic Club

Via Prenestina, 738, 00155 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm
200 capacity

