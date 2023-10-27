DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nicky Soula, Love Missiles & Alexander Sneaks

Malanga Café
Fri, 27 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyIbiza
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

El próximo viernes 27 vuelve la colaboración mensual entre Malanga Café y Word of Mouth, esta vez con menos anfitriones, más invitados y la misma calidad! En la sesión nocturna en Malanga Café (23.00) tendremos a Nicky Soula (Jurny Music) representando a W...

Organizado por Malanga Café.

Lineup

Nicky Soula

Venue

Malanga Café

Carrer De Carles V, 07800 Ibiza, Balearic Islands, Spain
Doors open11:00 pm

