DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Donny Benét

Village Underground
Thu, 14 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £21.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

He’s older now, more thoughtful and wise. He’s travelled the world and he’s seen some things. Time passes, and he matures like the finer things in life: behold the timeless, elegant, sophisticated man that is Donny Benét.

More than a decade since the worl...

Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Donny Benét

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.