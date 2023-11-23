Top track

Mickey Nomimono - Hot and Cold

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mickey Nomimono

New Cross Inn
Thu, 23 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mickey Nomimono - Hot and Cold
Got a code?

About

Mickey Nomimono

Hard hitting, electronic dance punk met with scathing lyricism - mundane life, desperate parties, kitchen sink realism.

https://open.spotify.com/artist/6H7UG9xnFxPNENuXVFHGeL

with supports

Boshe

https://linktr.ee/boshemusic

The Pink D...

Presented by Till The Wheels + New Cross Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Soaked, The Pink Diamond Revue, Boshe and 1 more

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.