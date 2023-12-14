DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Joshua Zero

New Cross Inn
Thu, 14 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Till The Wheels + New Cross Live presents

Joshua Zero

https://linktr.ee/JoshuaZero

Be N!ce

https://linktr.ee/be_nice

Deepfake Country

https://linktr.ee/deepfakecountry

+more TBA

14th December 2023

New Cross Inn

London

Doors 6pm

£8 ADV £11 OTD...

Presented by New Cross Inn.

Lineup

JOSHUA ZERO, Deepfake Country

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

