DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SAROOS from The Notwist, Lali Puna, Driftmachine

Monk - Sala Teatro
Wed, 29 Nov, 9:45 pm
GigsRoma
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

SAROOS live at MONK

Max Punktezahl (The Notwist), Florian Zimmer (Driftmachine ed ex Lali Puna) e Cristoph Brandner (Lali Puna) + GUEST

A tre anni di distanza dall’eclettico OLU, I tedeschi Saroos tornano sulle scene con un nuovo album in studio intitola...

Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Lineup

Saroos

Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.