Kneeo:NFTM Album Launch Party

Hyde Park Book Club
Fri, 2 Feb, 4:00 pm
GigsLeeds
Dive into the musical universe as we reveal Kneeo's groundbreaking album, "Neo From The Matrix," at Hyde Park Book Club's Snug in Leeds on Friday, February 2, 2024, from 4 PM to 10 PM!

Venue: Hyde Park Book Club - The Snug

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Blowout UK.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Venue

Hyde Park Book Club

27-29 Headingley Ln, Leeds LS6 1BL, UK
Doors open4:00 pm
100 capacity

