Masquerade - From "Il commissario Pepe"

Torso Virile Colossale in “Concerto Trionfale”

Teatro Oscar
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsMilano
€21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

i Distratti Eventi & Servizi sono lieti di presentare il Concerto Trionfale di Torso Virile Colossale, uno speciale live audiovisivo eseguito da un Ensemble Titanico per festeggiare la fine del tour MONDO PEPLUM.

Torso Virile Colossale è l’originale pr*****...

Questo è un evento 18+
Teatro Oscar

Via Lattanzio, Via Lattanzio, Milan, Milan 20137, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

