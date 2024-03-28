Top track

Lala &ce - Licorne

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LALA &CE

Rockstore
Thu, 28 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsMontpellier
€27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lala &ce - Licorne
Got a code?

About

Fini le temps des rêves différés, des ambitions remises à plus tard, des égards accordés aux opinions d'autrui. Plus de place pour les interrogations, la quête de légitimité et les appréhensions. Avec « No More Time », son nouveau single, Lala &ce nous dév...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Based MTP Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lala &ce

Venue

Rockstore

20 Rue De Verdun, 34000 Montpellier, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.