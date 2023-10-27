Top track

Ian Hooper - Here To Stay Tour

Säälchen
Fri, 27 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€33.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Here to Stay
About

**Update**

Hello everybody! Wir müssen die Livedaten aus dem Mai leider in den Oktober schieben. Wie ihr wisst, ist es mein erstes Solo-Album an dem ich sehr viel alleine arbeite. Ich bin durchgehend im Studio, schreibe und produziere an neuer Musik, ab Read more

Präsentiert von Goodlive Artists GmbH & Co. KG

Lineup

Ian Hooper

Venue

Säälchen

Holzmarktstraße 25, 10243 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

