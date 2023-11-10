Top track

I'm Alright In The World

BC Camplight

Leeds University Stylus
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

BC Camplight

This is an 14+ with accompanying adult event

Presented by Futuresound X Somewhere

Lineup

BC Camplight

Venue

Leeds University Stylus

Leeds University Union, Lifton Pl, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS2 9JS
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
1000 capacity

