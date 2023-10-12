Top track

Everybody Hates Me

COACH PARTY

Scala
Thu, 12 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£17.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Coach Party live at Scala.

This is an 16+ event (ID required)

Presented by DHP

Lineup

Girl Scout, Coach Party

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

