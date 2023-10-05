DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ALLTTA (20syl & Mr. J. Medeiros)

Ninkasi Gerland / Kao
Thu, 5 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

L’inclassable duo franco-californien formé par 20syl et Mr. J. Medeiros revient sur le devant de la scène !

Après leurs albums “The Upper Hand” et “Facing Giants”, les voilà bientôt de retour avec “Curio Part. I”, premier volet de leurs nouvelles expérime Read more

Présenté par LE BAZAR

Lineup

20syl, Mr. J. Medeiros

Venue

Ninkasi Gerland / Kao

267 Rue Marcel Mérieux, 69007 Lyon, France
Doors open8:00 pm

