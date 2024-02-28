DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Beautiful House Presents Aunty Freeda

Headrow House
Wed, 28 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Beautiful House is proud to present Aunty Freeda, Tinisha Kinley and Lola Simms for a celebration of Anna Alfreda’s project “Aunty Freeda" second release "Evie !" combining gripping instrumental writing, extreme emotional attachment, lyrical madness, and s...

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by Beautiful House.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Aunty Freeda, Tinisha Kinley, Lola Simms

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs