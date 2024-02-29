Top track

The Brian Jonestown Massacre - Anemone

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Joel Gion: In Conversation + Signing

Dead Wax Social
Thu, 29 Feb, 5:30 pm
TalkBrighton
Selling fast
From £11.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Brian Jonestown Massacre - Anemone
Got a code?

About

Joel Gion is heading down to Deadwax Social to chat about his new book 'In The Jingle Jangle' & spill all the gossip on cult heroes- Brian Jonestown Massacre. Hosted by author of 'The KLF' & 'Love and Let Die' John Higgs.

If you purchase a book bundle, yo...

All ages
Presented by Resident Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joel Gion

Venue

Dead Wax Social

18a Bond St, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN1 1RD
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.