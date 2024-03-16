Top track

Vecchi Di Merda

GIANCANE - TOUR 2024! FIRENZE

Viper Theatre
Sat, 16 Mar, 9:30 pm
GigsFirenze
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

10 anni di Giancane, 10 anni dalla stampa di Carne, il suo primo EP!

Per l’occasione ci sarà una ristampa in edizione limitata dell’EP ed un tour speciale nei club italiani con uno spettacolo completamente rinnovato e una nuova scaletta!

Tutte le età
Presentato da Locusta.

Lineup

Giancane

Venue

Viper Theatre

Via Pistoiese, 309, 50145 Firenze FI, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

