Gula

LILI REFRAIN live

TANK serbatoio culturale
Thu, 1 Feb, 8:30 pm
GigsBologna
€16.30

Gula
About

LILI REFRAIN live

TESSERAMENTO AICS 2023-2024 OBBLIGATORIO ON LINE QUI: https://tanksc.it/

POSSIBILITA’ RITIRO, SOLO TESSERA, UN’ORA PRIMA DELL’INIZIO DELL’EVENTO.

_________________________

Lili Refrain è una polistrumentista, co...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione CIRCE Incubatore Ibrido Culturale.

Lineup

Lili Refrain

Venue

TANK serbatoio culturale

Via Emilio Zago, 14, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

