Giorgio Paolo Nicita

Auditorium Istituto Musicale
Fri, 19 Jan, 9:00 pm
€8.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
In programma:

R. Schumann - Kreisleriana op.16 (prima edizione)

F. Chopin - Scherzo n°2 in Sib minore, op.31

R. Brahms - 7 Fantasien, op.116

Tutte le età
Presentato da Istituto Musicale Città di Rivoli Giorgio Balmas.

Auditorium Istituto Musicale

Via Capello 3, 10098 Rivoli città metropolitana di Torino, Italia
Doors open8:00 pm

