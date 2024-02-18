Top track

Parker Fans - Bricks

Parker Fans

The Hope & Ruin
Sun, 18 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Parker Fans are an Amsterdam indie boogie three-way bromance, made for the later slots in the stickier clubs. Frontman Kick Kluiving lays out his deceptively intricate urban mini-tragedies (and comedies) over a deceptively simple foundation of drum samples...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Hope & Ruin

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

