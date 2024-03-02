DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

JENNY HOLZER DOCUMENTARY

TT Liquor Store
Sat, 2 Mar, 3:30 pm
FilmLondon
From £7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

An artist whose medium is language. For more than 30 years, Jenny Holzer's name has stood for a conceptual art that questions our perceptions and the way we are influenced by media and politics. Holzer has made LED signs - typically identified with adverti...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Film Screening

Venue

TT Liquor Store

TT Liquor Store , 17B Kingsland Road, Shoreditch , London E2 8AA
Open in maps
Doors open3:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.