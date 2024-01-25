Top track

Red Hot Chili Peppers: 25 Years of 'Californication' Performed Live On Brass

The Blues Kitchen Brixton
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15

About

This January, London’s finest 7-piece brass band reimagine the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ seminal album - 'Californication' for a one-time special 25 year anniversary show.

Californication is the seventh and most commercially successful studio album by the r...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Brixton

40 Acre Ln, London SW2 5SP
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

